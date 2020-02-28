Japan to Send Justice Official to Lebanon over Ghosn's Escape

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Feb. 28 (Jiji Press)--Japan will send a senior justice official to Lebanon to request the country's cooperation in responding to the escape of former Nissan Motor Co. <7201> Chairman Carlos Ghosn, Justice Minister Masako Mori said Friday.

Japanese State Minister of Justice Hiroyuki Yoshiie will visit the Middle Eastern country, where Ghosn has taken refuge after fleeing from Japan while on bail late last year, for four days from Saturday.

Yoshiie will meet with the Lebanese justice minister and others in Beirut on Monday to ask for their cooperation over the handling of the former auto tycoon, who has been indicted in Japan for alleged financial misconduct.

"It's important to get Lebanon to understand the Japanese criminal justice system correctly," Mori told a press conference.

On the possible handover of Ghosn to Japan, the minister said Japan needs to handle the matter by taking into consideration laws in Lebanon and other factors.

