Imperial Enthronement-Related Events in Japan Completed

Tokyo, Feb. 28 (Jiji Press)--Events and rites related to the enthronement of Japan's Emperor Naruhito on May 1 last year came to an end on Friday.

On Friday morning, the last such event, the "jichinsai" ceremony, was held at the East Gardens of the Imperial Palace in Tokyo to purify the site which hosted the "Daijokyu" halls built for the "Daijosai" enthronement-related grand thanksgiving rites in November last year.

The ceremony was participated in by nine people including senior officials of the Imperial Household Agency.

Silk cloths and other items were buried at 10 spots at the site after a ritualist read a prayer.

After the Daijosai rites, the halls were shown to the public for a while and then demolished.

