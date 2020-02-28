Japan FY 2020 Draft Budget Set to Pass Lower House

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Feb. 28 (Jiji Press)--Japan's House of Representatives is expected to approve the government's fiscal 2020 draft budget on Friday afternoon, after it cleared a Lower House panel in the morning.

The draft will be passed by majority vote with support mainly from the ruling Liberal Democratic Party and its junior coalition partner, Komeito, at the plenary meeting of the Lower House.

The budget will automatically be enacted in 30 days, before the start of the new fiscal year on April 1, regardless of related proceedings in the House of Councillors, the upper chamber, due to the lower chamber's constitutional superiority.

The draft budget was approved at a Lower House Budget Committee meeting on Friday morning with support from the ruling bloc. The meeting was attended by Prime Minister Shinzo Abe and all members of his cabinet, who took questions to wrap up deliberations on the bill.

Major opposition parties including the Constitutional Democratic Party of Japan submitted a motion at the meeting to enlarge funds for measures against the spread of the COVID-19 coronavirus, but it was voted down.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]