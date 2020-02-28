Abe to Meet Press on Coronavirus on Sat.

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Feb. 28 (Jiji Press)--Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe will hold a press conference Saturday to discuss his government's response to the spread of the new coronavirus in the country, the government said Friday.

It will be Abe's first press conference on the COVID-19 outbreak. He decided to meet the press apparently in response to calls for explanations from ruling and opposition parties.

Concerns are growing over his abrupt requests for voluntary restraints on large-scale events and the closure of schools across the country.

On Thursday, Abe requested the emergency nationwide closure of elementary, junior high and high schools from Monday to keep them shut until the regular spring break ends in April.

It was the day after he asked that large-scale sports and cultural events be canceled, postponed or scaled back for the next two weeks.

