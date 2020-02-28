Abe to Meet Press on Coronavirus Possibly on Saturday

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Feb. 28 (Jiji Press)--Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe is considering holding a press conference as early as Saturday to discuss his government's response to the spread of the new coronavirus in the country, government sources said Friday.

It will be Abe's first press conference on the virus. He apparently aims to dispel public anxiety over his abrupt calls for voluntary restraints on large-scale events and the closure of schools, sources familiar with the situation said.

On Thursday, Abe called for an emergency nationwide closure of elementary, junior high and high schools from Monday until the start of the spring break.

Earlier this week, he requested that large-scale sports and cultural events be canceled, postponed or scaled back in the next two weeks.

At a parliamentary meeting on Friday, Abe said he will explain his government's response to the virus directly to the public if necessary.

