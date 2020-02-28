Tokyo Disney Parks to Close until March 15 over Coronavirus

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Feb. 28 (Jiji Press)--Oriental Land Co. <4661> said Friday it will close Tokyo Disneyland and Tokyo DisneySea theme parks from Saturday to March 15 to contain the spread of the COVID-19 coronavirus.

The closure of the theme parks in the city of Urayasu, Chiba Prefecture, east of Tokyo, came in response to the Japanese government's recent request to cancel or postpone large-scale events, the operator of Tokyo Disney Resort said.

It is the first time since the aftermath of the Great East Japan Earthquake in March 2011 for both of the two theme parks to be shut down for two weeks or more.

For now, Oriental Land plans to reopen the theme parks on March 16 but it plans to make decisions while monitoring the situation.

For people who have already bought tickets, the company plans to refund or extend the expiration date of their tickets.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]