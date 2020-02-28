Large Theme Parks in Japan to Close over Coronavirus

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Feb. 28 (Jiji Press)--Operators of major theme parks in Japan, including Tokyo Disney Resort theme parks, said Friday they will close their facilities temporarily to contain the spread of the COVID-19 coronavirus.

Oriental Land Co. <4661> will close Tokyo Disneyland and Tokyo DisneySea in Urayasu, Chiba Prefecture, east of Tokyo, from Saturday to March 15.

The closure of the theme parks came in response to the Japanese government's recent request to cancel or postpone large-scale events, the theme park operator said.

It is the first time since the aftermath of the Great East Japan Earthquake in March 2011 for both theme parks to be shut down for two weeks or more.

In a similar move, USJ LLC will close Universal Studios Japan in the western city of Osaka for the same period.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]