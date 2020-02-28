Xi's Japan Visit Plan Remains Unchanged: Motegi

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Feb. 28 (Jiji Press)--Japanese Foreign Minister Toshimitsu Motegi said Friday that there has been no change to Chinese President Xi Jinping's planned state visit to Japan in April.

"At the moment there is no change" to the schedule, Motegi told reporters. "It's essential to produce sufficient results (through his trip)."

Motegi made the remarks after a meeting with visiting Chinese foreign chief Yang Jiechi, a member of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China. They agreed to communicate closely on Xi's visit, being arranged for early April.

They also discussed ways to contain the spread of the novel coronavirus and agreed to strengthen cooperation in a wide range of fields, including the sharing of information.

