Hokkaido Citizens Asked to Stay Home This Weekend

Sapporo, Feb. 28 (Jiji Press)--Hokkaido Governor Naomichi Suzuki asked citizens in the northern Japan prefecture on Friday to avoid leaving their homes this weekend, amid the spread of the novel coronavirus.

The request by the governor, who declared a state of emergency, was made at a meeting on the virus.

On Friday, 10 new confirmed cases of the COVID-19 coronavirus were reported in Hokkaido, bringing the total number of confirmed cases in Hokkaido to 63, including two people who have died.

