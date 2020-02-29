Magazine on Modern Japan Attracting Attention in Russia

Newsfrom Japan

Moscow, Feb. 29 (Jiji Press)--The Kimono, a Russian magazine introducing entertainment, tourism, food, business and other aspects of modern Japan, has found readers keen to learn more about the Asian country.

Its chief editor, Ekaterina Stepanova, said she hopes "our magazine will help make relations between Russia and Japan closer, warmer and more brilliant."

Launched in October 2016, the only magazine focusing on modern Japan in Russia is released every other month or so. It was available only online initially but has been offered in a print edition, too, since January 2018. Like many other countries, Russia has been shifting toward ebooks and electronic magazines.

The print edition has reached its 19th issue.

Priced at 350 rubles, or about 590 yen, the paper edition can be bought in such cities as Moscow, St. Petersburg, the country's second-largest city, and Ekaterinburg, central Russia. It has a circulation of 5,000 copies.

