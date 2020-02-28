Local Govts Give Differing Responses to Abe's School Closure Request

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Feb. 28 (Jiji Press)--Japanese local governments responded in different ways Friday to Prime Minister Shinzo Abe's request for the emergency nationwide school closure from Monday to prevent further COVID-19 spread.

The Tokyo metropolitan government decided to comply with the unusual request. Abe said Thursday that all of the country's elementary to senior high schools, as well as special schools for kids with disabilities, should be shut until the regular spring break. The spring break usually runs from late March to early April.

Meanwhile, the city government of Kanazawa, Ishikawa Prefecture's capital, will not start an all-school shutdown Monday, considering the expected major impact on families with working parents.

In the Okayama Prefecture city of Ibara, junior and senior high schools will be closed from Monday, but elementary schools will continue to hold classes as usual.

The Miyagi prefectural government said it will shut prefecture-run junior and senior high schools but will keep special schools open.

