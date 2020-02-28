3 New Coronavirus Deaths Bring Total in Japan to 11

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Feb. 28 (Jiji Press)--Three deaths linked to the COVID-19 coronavirus were confirmed in Japan on Friday, taking the total fatalities in the country to 11, including six from the Diamond Princess cruise ship.

The Japanese health ministry announced the death of two former Diamond Princess passengers, namely a Tokyo woman in her 60s and a British man.

In Wakayama Prefecture, a farmer in his 70s died of pneumonia caused by the coronavirus on the day, according to the government of the western prefecture.

In Japan, the number of confirmed COVID-19 cases stood at 938 as of 10 p.m. (1 p.m. GMT), including 705 cases from the virus-hit cruise ship, quarantined in Yokohama, just south of Tokyo.

According to the ministry, the Tokyo woman had preexisting conditions, high blood pressure and diabetes. Details of the British man have not been disclosed.

