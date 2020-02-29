More Japan Prefectures Confirm COVID-19 Cases

Newsfrom Japan

Sendai, Miyagi Pref., Feb. 29 (Jiji Press)--A man in his 70s in Sendai, Miyagi Prefecture, has been confirmed to be infected with the COVID-19 novel coronavirus, the municipal government of the capital of the prefecture said Saturday.

This is the first confirmed case of infection with the virus in the Tohoku northeastern Japan region, which comprises Miyagi and five other prefectures.

The man, a resident of Sendai, was a passenger of the Diamond Princess cruise ship, quarantined for COVID-19 at the port of Yokohama in Kanagawa Prefecture, eastern Japan, according to the Sendai government. The ship has been hit by a massive outbreak of the new coronavirus.

The man disembarked from the Diamond Princess on Feb. 20 following a health-monitoring period. His infection was confirmed after he complained of a mild fever and a sore throat on Friday.

