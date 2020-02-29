Vodka in Short Supply in Japan as Rubbing Alcohol Sells Out

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Feb. 29 (Jiji Press)--A Polish vodka with high alcohol content is in short supply in Japan at a time when alcohol disinfectants are selling out amid the spread of the new coronavirus.

While the vodka, Spirytus Rektyfikowany, is in high demand apparently as an alternative to rubbing alcohol, an expert stresses the importance of frequent hand washing to remove the virus.

According to Tokyo-based Million Trading Co., which imports foreign alcoholic beverages, the polish vodka, with an alcohol content of 96 pct, is believed to be the strongest alcoholic drink in the world. It is used mainly for fruit cocktail and often served at bars.

The company's shipments of Spirytus Rektyfikowany surged in the last one to two weeks, reaching the level more than twice the volume seen in normal years.

Information on disinfectants using the vodka is increasing on the internet, indicating that many people are trying to create alternatives to alcohol disinfectants available in stores. A Million Trading official regretted the situation, saying, "We would end up causing trouble to our customers who have loved the vodka for a long time if we see a shortage of the product."

