Japan SDF to Toughen Standards on Penalties for Power Harassment

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Feb. 29 (Jiji Press)--Japan's Self-Defense Forces will introduce on Sunday stricter standards on punishments for power harassment and bullying.

Behind the moves are concerns that increases in power harassment and bullying cases could tarnish the image of the SDF, affecting activities to recruit new SDF members as a result.

The number of cases in which punishments were imposed due to power harassment or assaults in the SDF and the Defense Ministry rose to 159 in fiscal 2018 from 121 in fiscal 2013.

Power harassment and bullying cases are increasingly coming to light following the launch of a relevant consultation office and the changing mindset of SDF members, an official at the ministry's personnel education bureau said.

Recruitments of new SDF members have stood below planned levels for the fifth straight year from fiscal 2014. In fiscal 2018, the number of people hired as SDF member candidates was about 30 pct below the target.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]