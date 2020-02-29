Office of USTR Pins Hope on 2nd-Round Trade Talks with Japan

Newsfrom Japan

Washington, Feb. 28 (Jiji Press)--The Office of the U.S. Trade Representative on Friday expressed hopes for an upcoming second round of trade talks with Japan.

The United States will "conduct further negotiations with Japan for a comprehensive trade agreement that results in a more fair and reciprocal trade and economic relationship," it said in an annual report on President Donald Trump's trade policies, which was submitted to the Congress on the day.

The report added that Washington hopes for a full-scale agreement "that addresses remaining tariff and nontariff barriers, and achieves fairer, more balanced trade."

"As agreed by our leaders, the two countries intend to enter into further negotiations on customs duties and other restrictions on trade, barriers to trade in services and investment, and other issues," the report also said.

Japan and the United States put their trade deal into effect in January. The pact mainly covers tariffs on agricultural and industrial goods that are less sensitive. The two sides are expected to launch the second-round trade talks within four months of the entry into force of the initial agreement.

