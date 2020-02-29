Abe Eyes Aid Program for Parents Taking Leave over Virus

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Feb. 29 (Jiji Press)--The Japanese government plans to set up a financial aid program for parents who would see their wages fall after taking leave to care for their children following school suspensions amid the spread of the novel coronavirus, Prime Minister Shinzo Abe said Saturday.

"We must prepare for infection risks, putting children's health and safety first," Abe told a rare weekend news conference, seeking understanding from the public for his government's request for schools to be suspended.

The government recently requested all elementary, junior high and high schools, and special-needs schools in the country to close from next Monday until the start of the regular spring break, as part of measures to reduce the risk of infection.

Abe reiterated that the next two weeks or so will be crucial toward containing the virus.

"I decided to make the school suspension request on my own responsibility, so I will take all possible measures to deal with various issues (related to the viral outbreak) on my own responsibility," Abe said. A second batch of emergency steps to fight the outbreak of the COVID-19 virus will be drawn up in 10 days or so, he also said.

