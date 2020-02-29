Japan Visit by Xi Should Produce "Sufficient Results": Abe

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Feb. 29 (Jiji Press)--Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe said Saturday that "sufficient results" should be produced from a state visit to Japan by Chinese President Xi Jinping planned this spring.

While noting that there is no change in Xi's planned Japan visit at the moment, Abe said at a news conference that Japan and China will "keep in close contact (on the presidential visit) to achieve sufficient results."

Abe apparently indicated a view that Xi's visit may be postponed depending on the extent of the impact the outbreak of the COVID-19 novel coronavirus would have.

