Japanese Tests Positive for COVID-19 in S. Korea for 1st Time

Seoul, Feb. 29 (Jiji Press)--A Japanese national has tested positive for the COVID-19 novel coronavirus in Daegu, a major city in the southern part of South Korea, diplomatic sources said Saturday.

It is the first time that a Japanese citizen has been confirmed to have the virus in South Korea, where the number of people infected with the virus has topped 2,200.

The Japanese national is not in serious condition while the age and other details of the person are not known, the sources said.

According to the Japanese consulate-general in Busan, also southern South Korea, about 800 Japanese nationals live in Daegu, where mass COVID-19 infections have been confirmed at a facility of a religious group.

