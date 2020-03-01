NHK Starts Simulcast Service

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, March 1 (Jiji Press)--Japan's public broadcaster NHK started on Sunday simultaneous broadcasting of its television programs on the internet.

The simulcast service, dubbed "NHK plus," will be offered for 17 hours a day, from 7 a.m. to midnight, in March, and the service will be expanded to 18 hours, from 6 a.m. to midnight, in April.

NHK, or Japan Broadcasting Corp., will study whether to provide the simulcast around the clock while examining factors including costs and how popular the service will be.

People hoping to use the service need to subscribe on the NHK Plus website or through a related smartphone app. During the service hours, most TV programs of NHK's general and educational channels can be viewed on the internet in real time.

NHK plans to make programs covering the Tokyo Olympics and Paralympics this summer, and special programs related to natural disasters and other emergencies available on the internet for the simulcast service even for people who do not subscribe.

