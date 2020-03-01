Moon Asks Japan to Work Together to Overcome Crisis

Newsfrom Japan

Seoul, March 1 (Jiji Press)--South Korean President Moon Jae-in on Sunday called on Japan to work together to overcome a crisis, apparently referring to the ongoing spread of the new coronavirus in the two East Asian countries and other parts of the world.

In a speech at a ceremony to mark the anniversary of the March 1, 1919, independence movement against Japan's 1910-1945 colonial rule of the Korean Peninsula, Moon also stressed that South Korea and Japan should make joint efforts to establish a future-oriented cooperative relationship.

The South Korean government scaled down this year's ceremony at a time when the number of people infected with the virus has been surging in the country. Under the circumstances, Moon's speech focused on seeking unity among the South Korean public and cooperation with neighboring countries in the fight against the virus, which originated in China, rather than putting weight on criticism of Japan.

On relations with Japan, Moon said that looking at the past squarely will heal the wounds and that South Korea will never forget the past.

At the same time, he said South Korea will not remain in the past, asking Japan to show such an attitude as well. Joining hands while learning lessons from history will lead to a path for peace and prosperity in East Asia, he said, seeking cooperation from Japan.

