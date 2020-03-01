Elderly Man Infected with COVID-19 Dies in Hokkaido

Newsfrom Japan

Sapporo, March 1 (Jiji Press)--An elderly man infected with the COVID-19 novel coronavirus in the Kushiro region in the northernmost Japan prefecture of Hokkaido has died, the prefectural government said Sunday.

The man, who was in his 70s, was the third person to die in Hokkaido after being infected with the virus originating in China.

He developed fever and pneumonia on Feb. 23 while being hospitalized, according to the Hokkaido government. The man tested positive for the virus two days later.

