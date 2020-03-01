Japan Firms Start Job Seminars amid Virus Fears

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, March 1 (Jiji Press)--Japanese companies kicked off on Sunday job information seminars for university students graduating in spring 2021, at a time when the country is struggling amid the continuing outbreaks of the new coronavirus.

While many seminars using large venues have been canceled to prevent infections from spreading further, companies are looking to the internet for contact with job-hunting students.

The viral outbreaks are overshadowing the job activities that are going into full gear, with both companies and students concerned about reduced opportunities for meeting face to face.

About 250 firms took part in a joint online event organized by job information provider Mynavi Corp. on Sunday. At about 30 booths set up in Tokyo, officials in charge of recruitment from the companies gave explanations about their business operations to students over the internet using materials including documents and videos.

Each firm was given 30 minutes, and about a third of the time was allocated for a chat-style question-and-answer session participated by students who made prior reservations. About 65,000 students applied for the session, according to Mynavi.

