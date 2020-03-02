Rakuten to Launch Cheap Mobile Data Plan

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, March 2 (Jiji Press)--Rakuten Inc. <4755>, which aims to fully launch mobile phone services in April, will offer a plan that allows unlimited data usage for a monthly fee of 2,980 yen, it was learned Monday.

Rakuten seeks to win over customers who need large volumes of data for watching videos and other uses, as well as expand its e-commerce business and other operations, informed sources said.

The company will announce its mobile phone service plans on Tuesday.

Rakuten is looking to break into the saturated mobile phone service market in Japan with the affordable plan, which costs roughly less than half of similar plans offered by other major carriers such as NTT Docomo Inc. <9437>.

Large data plans offered by the three major carriers cost 6,980 yen for NTT Docomo's 60 gigabyte plan, 7,480 yen for Softbank Corp.'s <9434> 50GB plan, and 7,650 yen for KDDI Corp.'s <9433> unlimited data plan.

