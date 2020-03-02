BOJ to Work for Market Stability amid Virus Scare: Kuroda

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, March 2 (Jiji Press)--Bank of Japan Governor Haruhiko Kuroda issued a statement Monday, saying the central bank will make efforts to "ensure stability in financial markets" against the threat of the COVID-19 coronavirus.

It is the first statement released by the governor since June 2016, when Kuroda issued a joint statement with Japanese Finance Minister Taro Aso on the issue of Britain's withdrawal from the European Union.

The statement read, "Global financial and capital markets have been unstable recently with growing uncertainties about the outlook for economic activity due to the spread of the novel coronavirus."

The BOJ "will closely monitor future developments, and will strive to provide ample liquidity and ensure stability in financial markets through appropriate market operations and asset purchases," the statement said.

