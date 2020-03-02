Mass School Closures to Prevent Coronavirus Spread Begin

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, March 2 (Jiji Press)--Emergency closures of many elementary, junior high and senior high schools began across Japan on Monday to prevent a further spread of the new coronavirus.

Many public and private schools acted in line with an education ministry request for the measure designed to keep all schools shut until the regular spring break ends in early April, as COVID-19 cases keep increasing.

However, some municipalities opted to start closures at a later date.

"We were in a situation in which we had to do whatever we could to prevent mass infections among children at schools," Prime Minister Shinzo Abe said at the beginning of a meeting of the Budget Committee of the House of Councillors, the upper chamber of parliament.

The government plans to take measures such as financial assistance to guardians of schoolchildren whose incomes will decrease because they have to take time off work as a result of the policy.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]