Abe Eyes Bill to Declare State of Emergency over Coronavirus

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, March 2 (Jiji Press)--The Japanese government will write legislation so that it can declare state of emergency if necessary to contain the spread of the novel coronavirus, Prime Minister Shinzo Abe said Monday.

At a House of Councillors Budget Committee meeting on the fiscal 2020 draft budget, Abe asked for cooperation from the ruling and opposition camps over the legislation to fight COVID-19.

He also said that the emergency blanket school closures from Monday that the government has requested are not based on opinions of experts but his political decision.

Abe said his government will speedily prepare legislation so that it can take steps equivalent to those granted under the law on special measures against new strains of influenza.

The law has emergency provisions to allow the government to limit private rights such as by ordering a halt to gatherings and conducting compulsory goods purchases.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]