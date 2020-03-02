N. Korea Fires 2 Projectiles: S. Korean Military

Newsfrom Japan

Seoul, March 2 (Jiji Press)--North Korea fired two projectiles from around Wonsan on its eastern coast toward the Sea of Japan on Monday, according to the South Korean military.

The projectiles are presumed to be short-range ballistic missiles, sources at the military's Joint Chiefs of Staff said.

The apparent missile-firing by the reclusive country was the first since late November last year. The projectiles traveled about 240 kilometers, reaching altitudes of around 35 kilometers, the sources said.

The Japanese government said it has not confirmed any ballistic missile flew into Japan's territory or its exclusive economic zone.

The administration of South Korean President Moon Jae-in held a meeting of relevant ministers and expressed deep concern about the North Korean move, characterizing it as behavior that could trigger military tensions. The Moon administration urged Pyongyang to stop any military activities.

