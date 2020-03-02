More Coronavirus Cases Confirmed in Japan

Newsfrom Japan

Matsuyama, Ehime Pref., March 2 (Jiji Press)--The prefectural government of Ehime, western Japan, said Monday that a resident in her 40s in the Ehime town of Ainan has been confirmed infected with the new coronavirus.

It is the first confirmed COVID-19 case in Ehime.

According to the prefectural government and other sources, the woman works at Iyo Bank's <8385> branch in Ainan.

She recently attended a live music event at a club in the western Japan city of Osaka. Some other people who went to the club were found infected with the virus.

The woman has no symptoms such as coughing and fever, and two members of her family tested negative.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]