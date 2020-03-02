Kobe-Based Cruise Operator Collapses amid Coronavirus Spread

Newsfrom Japan

Kobe, March 2 (Jiji Press)--A cruise operator based in the western Japan city of Kobe filed for bankruptcy protection Monday, following a spate of cancellations from customers against the backdrop of the coronavirus outbreak.

Luminous Cruising Co., which ran dining cruises from the port of Kobe, left 1.2 billion yen of liabilities, according to credit research firm Teikoku Databank Ltd.

The company saw its sales peak at 1.1 billion yen in the year to May 2009.

Before the COVID-19 crisis struck, however, the company had already been hit by a series of cruise cancellations due to major natural disasters since 2018

An investment company that has announced its support for Luminous Cruising is expected to take over its operations.

