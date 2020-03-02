Japan to Fully Cover Leave Allowances for School Closures

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, March 2 (Jiji Press)--Japan's health ministry said Monday it will fully subsidize costs to pay leave allowances to workers who look after their children following school closures to contain the spread of the new coronavirus.

The ministry will create the subsidy program to make it easier for corporate employees to take leave with income support and prevent the number of COVID-19 cases from increasing.

It will cover both regular and nonregular workers, according to the ministry.

Eligible for the program will be companies that grant additional paid holidays, other than the regular annual paid leave, to employees who take leave for children whose schools closed as requested from the government or who are showing symptoms like cold.

The program, providing up to 8,330 yen a day per person, will cover the period from last Thursday to March 31.

