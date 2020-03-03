9 Years On: Local Govts Reusing Disaster-Hit Land Plots

Newsfrom Japan

Sendai, Miyagi Pref., March 3 (Jiji Press)--Local governments in the three northeastern Japan prefectures hit hardest by the March 2011 earthquake and tsunami are moving forward with reusing land plots abandoned by residents under a group relocation program for disaster prevention purposes.

With the central government's designation of such land plots as disaster danger zones making them unadvisable for living, local governments in the prefectures of Iwate, Miyagi and Fukushima are looking to possible new uses, trying out an area for interactions with sheep, solar power generation bases and a tomato farm.

According to a survey conducted by Jiji Press in December covering 26 municipalities that have introduced the program, authorities have purchased some 2,012.6 hectares of such land, with 1,465.9 hectares, or 73 pct, already in use or planned to be used.

The plots are mainly used for industrial sites, parks and afforestation for disaster prevention. The survey excluded the town of Yamamoto in Miyagi, which does not calculate percentages for the use of such plots.

