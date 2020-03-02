Patients with Mild Symptoms Seen Spreading Viral Infections: Japan Panel

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, March 2 (Jiji Press)--Patients with mild symptoms are believed to play an important role in spreading infections with the new coronavirus, a Japanese government panel of experts said Monday.

As most of patients in their 10s to 30s only suffer mild symptoms of the virus and such young people interact with others frequently, they may be causing further infections unknowingly, the panel said.

It made the comments after analyzing data mainly from the northernmost Japan prefecture of Hokkaido, where a state of emergency was declared over the virus last week.

The panel said that 80 pct of people who contracted the virus in Japan have not spread infections to other people.

There have been cases in which one virus carrier created a cluster of patients in a closed indoor space, such as a gym or a club, it said.

