Tokyo Games Committee Mulls Earthquake Response during Events

Tokyo, March 3 (Jiji Press)--The Tokyo Olympic and Paralympic Games organizing committee is considering suspending events if an earthquake registering upper 6 or higher on the Japanese seismic intensity scale occurs the same day, it was learned Tuesday.

The committee is drafting guidelines on handling large-scale natural disasters, using the experience of the Japan Rugby World Cup as reference. Some games of the rugby tournament held last autumn were canceled due to damage from major Typhoon Hagibis.

For typhoons, the 2020 Games organizing committee is considering calling off events in situations warranting warning level 4, the second-highest level in Japan's five-tier warning scheme for severe weather, or higher. Evacuation advisories and instructions are issued by municipalities under level 4 circumstances.

"Such preparations are of course necessary for us to be fully ready" to host the games, Seiko Hashimoto, minister for the 2020 Tokyo Olympics and Paralympics, said at a press conference Tuesday.

