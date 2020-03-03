Abe Wants to Fully Use 270-B.-Yen Reserves to Contain Virus

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, March 3 (Jiji Press)--Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe said Tuesday he wants to use up the remaining fiscal 2019 reserve funds totaling 270 billion yen for a second batch of emergency measures to contain the spread of the novel coronavirus.

"We're hoping to use (the funds) as fully as possible," Abe told a House of Councillors Budget Committee meeting on the draft budget for fiscal 2020, which starts on April 1.

The government aims to draw up the second emergency package as early as March 10.

At the same meeting, Foreign Minister Toshimitsu Motegi denied media reports that Washington is considering imposing an entry ban on travelers from Japan amid the increase in the number of COVID-19 cases.

Motegi noted that a total of 18 countries and regions, including Israel and Iraq, have so far introduced entry restrictions to cover people from Japan.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]