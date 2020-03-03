Rakuten to Launch Full-Scale Mobile Phone Service April 8

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, March 3 (Jiji Press)--Rakuten Inc. <4755> Chairman and President Hiroshi Mikitani said Tuesday that his company will launch a full-scale mobile phone service April 8, offering a single-fee plan of 2,980 yen a month.

The plan offers unlimited data communications in areas covered by Rakuten's own communications networks mainly in the Tokyo metropolitan area.

The plan also allows subscribers to enjoy data communications of up to 2 gigabytes per month without extra fees in areas relying on communications lines leased from major carrier KDDI Corp. <9433>.

"We've made a shocking subscription plan," Mikitani told a press conference, showing his confidence to win over customers from its three bigger rivals, also including NTT Docomo Inc. <9437> and Softbank Corp. <9434>.

Rakuten was initially scheduled to fully start its mobile phone service in October last year. It ended up postponing the plan due chiefly to a delay in setting up base stations.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]