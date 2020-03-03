JR East Sees Lower Revenue due to Coronavirus

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, March 3 (Jiji Press)--East Japan Railway Co. <9020>, or JR East, said Tuesday that a decline in passenger traffic due to the spread of the novel coronavirus is projected to have pushed down its revenue from railway operations by some 11 billion yen in February.

The number of passengers on its Shinkansen bullet trains fell by about 10 pct from a year before in the month and some 20 pct in the last week, from Feb. 23 to Saturday.

The number of bookings for reserved seats on Shinkansen trains for March dropped by about 50 pct.

"We'll see a bigger impact in March," JR East President Yuji Fukasawa told a press conference.

The number of passengers using its express trains connecting Narita International Airport in Chiba Prefecture and central Tokyo fell by some 50 pct in the last week of February.

