Evacuation Order to Be Partially Lifted for Fukushima Town

Futaba, Fukushima Pref., March 3 (Jiji Press)--The evacuation order for the town of Futaba, which hosts the crippled nuclear power plant in Fukushima Prefecture, northeastern Japan, will be partially lifted at midnight on Tuesday (3 p.m. GMT).

The move will be a significant step for the town moving toward new urban development following the devastation from the March 2011 triple meltdown at Tokyo Electric Power Company Holdings Inc.'s <9501> Fukushima No. 1 nuclear plant.

The town will see the first lifting of the evacuation order issued after the nuclear disaster. The lifting will also be the first for a "difficult-to-return" zone with relatively high radiation levels.

The evacuation order will be lifted for an area in the northeastern part of Futaba, or 4 pct of the town's total area, as well as difficult-to-return zones around Futaba Station on East Japan Railway Co.'s <9020> Joban Line.

But authorities do not assume that people can live in the areas, as the lifting is intended to attract companies to an industrial complex and build houses.

