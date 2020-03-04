Japan to Provide Hokkaido with 4 Million Masks

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, March 3 (Jiji Press)--The Japanese health ministry said Tuesday it will distribute some four million face masks to the northernmost prefecture of Hokkaido, where the spread of the new coronavirus is becoming serious.

The masks will be provided to areas with significant outbreaks, with the town of Nakafurano and the city of Kitami becoming first recipients, the ministry said.

The ministry is considering providing about 40 masks per household.

The move is the first measure under the law to stabilize people's daily lives in the event of emergencies, enacted in 1973 following the first oil crisis.

The government will spend 2,285 million yen in reserve funds set aside under the fiscal 2019 budget to distribute the masks.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]