Tokyo Olympics to Go Ahead as Planned: IOC

Lausanne, Switzerland, March 3 (Jiji Press)--The International Olympic Committee executive board issued a statement Tuesday reiterating their commitment to holding the Tokyo Summer Olympics as scheduled, hoping to dispel concerns over a potential postponement or suspension amid the coronavirus scare.

The IOC expressed "full commitment to the success of the Olympic Games Tokyo 2020, taking place from July 24 to Aug. 9," the statement read. The release followed an executive board meeting in Lausanne, Switzerland.

IOC President Thomas Bach reiterated the position to the press the same day, saying, "The IOC remains fully committed to the success of the Olympic Games Tokyo 2020."

According to the IOC, a joint task force comprising members from the Tokyo Games organizing committee, the Tokyo metropolitan government, the Japanese government and the World Health Organization was created in mid-February.

IOC spokesman Mark Adams said the committee is also working with international organizations including the United Nations. He said, "All the advice we've been given is that (the Olympics) can go ahead."

