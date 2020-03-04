Confirmed Coronavirus Cases in Japan Reach 1,000

Newsfrom Japan

Yamaguchi, March 4 (Jiji Press)--The number of confirmed cases of the novel coronavirus reached 1,000 in Japan on Wednesday as the first case was reported in the Chugoku western region.

The total includes 705 people from the virus-hit Diamond Princess cruise ship and 15 out of the 828 people who returned home from China, the epicenter of the outbreak, on five government-chartered flights between Jan. 29 and Feb. 17.

The first case in Chugoku is a corporate worker in his 40s who lives in the city of Shimonoseki, Yamaguchi Prefecture.

According to the prefectural and city governments, the man developed a fever Feb. 23, was hospitalized Monday and tested positive for COVID-19 on Tuesday. His family members exhibit no symptoms.

He traveled to the southwestern Japan prefectures of Fukuoka, Kumamoto and Oita between Feb. 12 and 21 for business and shared a company car with one or more colleagues, the local governments said.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]