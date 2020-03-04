ANA, JAL to Reduce Domestic Flights on Virus Impacts

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, March 4 (Jiji Press)--All Nippon Airways and Japan Airlines <9201> separately announced Wednesday that they will reduce their domestic flight services from Friday through March 12, amid the fallout from the spread of the COVID-19 new coronavirus in Japan.

Travel demand has been decreasing as events across the country have been canceled due to the viral outbreak, according to the major Japanese carriers.

It will be the first time for ANA and JAL to cancel domestic flights due to COVID-19 effects.

Over the seven days, ANA will suspend a total of 206 flights. The carrier, for example, will cut the number of round-trip services between Tokyo International Airport at Haneda and New Chitose Airport in Hokkaido, northernmost Japan, from 17, for 34 flights, to 12 or 13, for 24 or 26 flights.

JAL will reduce its domestic flights by 352, including those connecting Haneda and Osaka International Airport, also known as Itami Airport, in western Japan, and between Sendai Airport in the northeastern prefecture of Miyagi and New Chitose Airport.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]