9 Years On: Music, Art Events Held to Heal Hearts of Disaster Survivors

Kamaishi, Iwate Pref., March 5 (Jiji Press)--Music, art and sports events to help heal the emotional scars of people who lost loved ones in the March 2011 earthquake and tsunami have been held in Tokyo and the hardest-hit three prefectures in the Tohoku northeastern Japan region.

Team Smile, a Tokyo-based organization that leads the initiative, aims for a strong financial base to ensure the activities can continue for a long time.

"We hope the events will give disaster victims the strength to stand up on their own," said Hiroshi Yanai, head of Team Smile and president and chief executive officer at Japanese ticketing agency Pia Corp. <4337>.

