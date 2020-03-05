9 Years On: Radiation Fears Remain Strong in S. Korea

Newsfrom Japan

Seoul, March 5 (Jiji Press)--Concerns over radiation from Tokyo Electric Power Company Holding Inc.'s <9501> Fukushima No. 1 plant remain strong in South Korea even nine years after Japan's worst nuclear accident triggered by the March 2011 massive earthquake and tsunami.

Amid deteriorating bilateral relationship, the administration of South Korean President Moon Jae-in has been seeking to raise awareness in the international community on safety issues related to the accident at the nuclear power station in Fukushima Prefecture, northeastern Japan.

South Korea wants Japan to deal with the issue of treated water at the plant that still contains tritium, a radioactive material released from the plant due to the accident, by taking into consideration the possible impacts on the human body and the marine environment, as well as concerns among neighboring countries, South Korean Foreign Minister Kang Kyung-wha said at a press conference on Feb. 6.

Concerns over radioactive contamination related to the accident, which had once subsided, grew strong again in South Korea around July 2019, when the Japanese government decided to strengthen controls on exports to South Korea.

At the time, South Korea started expressing its worries over the radioactive water at the Fukushima No. 1 plant and the safety of food from the prefecture at international meetings as it looked for a weak point of the administration of Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe, which aims to successfully hold the 2020 Tokyo Olympic and Paralympic Games.

