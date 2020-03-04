Toyota to Give Young Officers Opportunities to Be Next Chief

Newsfrom Japan

Nagoya, March 4 (Jiji Press)--Toyota Motor Corp. <7203> aims to give young operating officers opportunities to be the next president, current President Akio Toyoda said Wednesday.

Toyoda made the comments at a labor-management meeting while explaining the Japanese automaker's decision to abolish its executive vice president posts on April 1.

The measure will make all of the company's 21 operating officers except for Toyoda on par with each other.

"I want you to take this as a scheme to nurture managers," Toyoda said. All of the 21 operating officers are "candidates to be the next head," he said.

Currently, Toyota has six operating officers serving as executive vice presidents, ranking just below the president.

