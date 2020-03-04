CDPJ Offers to Cooperate in Talks on Coronavirus Law

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, March 4 (Jiji Press)--The major opposition Constitutional Democratic Party of Japan on Wednesday offered to cooperate in parliamentary talks on a proposed bill aimed at allowing the prime minister to declare a state of emergency to contain the spread of the new coronavirus.

The CDPJ will extend maximum cooperation to talks on revising the special law on measures against new strains of influenza, party leader Yukio Edano said in a meeting with Prime Minister Shinzo Abe.

Abe, president of the ruling Liberal Democratic Party, also met separately with leaders of four other opposition parties to seek support for the enactment of a bill to revise the special law.

The leaders of the five opposition parties, including Edano, said that they saw no need for revising the special law to address the COVID-19 outbreak.

The cabinet plans to adopt the bill on Tuesday. The ruling bloc aims to get it through parliament by March 13, sources familiar with the situation said.

