Coronavirus Outbreak Delaying Hotel Tax Talks in Japan

Tokyo, March 17 (Jiji Press)--An increasing number of local governments in Japan are moving to delay discussions on whether to introduce an accommodation tax as the hotel industry has been hit by the outbreak of the new coronavirus.

The city government of Nara, western Japan, decided to postpone its proposal for an accommodation tax, while the prefectural government of Miyagi in the northeastern region has withdrawn a draft ordinance to introduce such a tax.

Accommodation tax talks are stalled due to strong opposition from hotel operators facing a series of cancellations amid the COVID-19 outbreak.

The Nara government planned to submit a draft ordinance on the envisaged tax to the municipal assembly's regular session in March.

But in late January, it announced a delay in the plan after a bus driver living in Nara Prefecture was found infected with the virus that month. He was the first Japanese national whose coronavirus infection was confirmed.

