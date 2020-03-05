Bill for Coronavirus Fight May Be Enacted March 13

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, March 5 (Jiji Press)--The Diet, Japan's parliament, is seen enacting a law revision for the fight against the new coronavirus on March 13 at the earliest, it was learned Thursday.

The ruling Liberal Democratic Party and the main opposition Constitutional Democratic Party of Japan agreed Thursday to get the planned revision bill through the House of Representatives, the lower chamber of the Diet, on March 12.

The deal was reached at a meeting between LDP parliamentary affairs chief Hiroshi Moriyama and his CDPJ counterpart, Jun Azumi.

Later in the day, the LDP proposed putting the bill to a vote by the House of Councillors, the upper chamber, on March 13. The CDPJ is expected to accept the proposal although it declined to give an immediate answer to the LDP.

At a cabinet meeting Tuesday, the government plans to adopt the bill to revise an existing law on responding to new types of influenza. The Lower House Cabinet Committee is set to hold deliberations on the measure Wednesday.

