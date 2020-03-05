Softbank to Launch 5G Service on March 27

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, March 5 (Jiji Press)--Softbank Corp. <9434> said Thursday that it will launch on March 27 a commercial fifth-generation, or 5G, ultrahigh-speed mobile communications service.

Subscribers will need to pay 1,000 yen on top of the regular monthly mobile service fees to use the 5G service.

Those who will be subscribed to the new service by the end of August will be able to use it free of charge for two years.

Softbank became the first Japanese mobile phone carrier to announce the price for a service using 5G technology.

The technology enhances transmission speed by up to 100 times from the current format, allowing users to download a two-hour movie in a few seconds.

