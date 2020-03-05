Chinese Pres. Xi's State Visit to Japan to Be Postponed

Tokyo, March 5 (Jiji Press)--A planned state visit to Japan by Chinese President Xi Jinping is set to be postponed amid the ongoing global spread of the new coronavirus, it was learned Thursday.

The director-general of the Japanese Foreign Ministry's Asian and Oceanian Bureau informed a senior member of the ruling Liberal Democratic Party of the postponement, informed sources said.

